Asiya Andrabi claims keeping contacts with Pakistani leaders

ISLAMABAD: Indian media has claimed that renowned Kashmiri freedom fighter from the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), Asiya Andarabi has told Indian investigators that she used to maintain contacts with prominent personalities from Pakistan. She is in custody of New Delhi’s police authorities.

These media reports suggest that Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Chief has responded to questioning by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) by claiming that former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif had assured her of doing all that he could do for Kashmir. During the questioning, Ms Andarabi gave out a long list of Pakistanis who were on her contact list. Aasiya Andrabi was in prison in Srinagar after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court cancelled her bail in June. She was sent to one-month judicial custody by a Delhi court last month for allegedly waging war against the country with support from Pakistan. She was produced before the court along with her two female associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, after the expiry of their 10-day NIA custody. New Delhi’s District Judge Poonam Bamba sent the trio to judicial custody after the NIA said they were not required for further custodial interrogation.