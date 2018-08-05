Sun August 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2018

Four teenagers go missing

KASUR: Four teenagers, including two girls, went missing on Saturday. Two sisters Rabia, 12, and Tayeba, 10, had gone to a market at Basti Qadirabad where they disappeared. Their father Allah Rakha told police about their disappearance. Sheroz Ali, 8, nephew of Azmat Ali of Darbar Sheikh Ilam Din of Chunian police went out of the house but did not return. 12-year-old Faizan of Bhassarpura, went for tuition but did not return.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide over domestic issues here at Lakhnyki village, Mustufaabad, Kasur. Imran, 30, was upset over financial issues and in desperation swallowed poisonous pills that caused his death.

