Sun August 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election fraud unfolding with each passing day: Chandio

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party spokesman, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, has said that the general election fraud is unfolding with every passing day. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan played a culpable role and a dirty game. He further said the Chief Election Commissioner should tender his resignation and a full house committee of the Senate should be given a task to conduct a probe into the rigging of elections. Chandio said the ECP should tell the nation as to who closed down the RTS, whether the presiding officers went missing or not and if they did not go missing then why an unusual delay was witnessed in the election results. He further said that if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari had not convinced the political parties to go to Parliament, the situation would have further worsened.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar