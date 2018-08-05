Election fraud unfolding with each passing day: Chandio

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party spokesman, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, has said that the general election fraud is unfolding with every passing day. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan played a culpable role and a dirty game. He further said the Chief Election Commissioner should tender his resignation and a full house committee of the Senate should be given a task to conduct a probe into the rigging of elections. Chandio said the ECP should tell the nation as to who closed down the RTS, whether the presiding officers went missing or not and if they did not go missing then why an unusual delay was witnessed in the election results. He further said that if Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari had not convinced the political parties to go to Parliament, the situation would have further worsened.