Baddeley leads Barracuda C’ship

LOS ANGELES: Australia’s Aaron Baddeley fired a bogey-free round to earn a 26-point total and a one-point lead over Ollie Schniederjans following the second round of the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship on Friday.

Baddeley rolled in six birdies and took advantage of Schniederjans’ late triple bogey in the Tour’s only Modified Stableford scoring event.

“It’s a tough day today,” Baddeley said. “The wind was really gusting and gusting in different directions. You really had to wait until it was your turn to hit, pick a club.

“It was just crazy.”

Under the unique scoring format used in the event, instead of counting strokes points are awarded: eight for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for double bogey or worse.

The changing wind conditions made scoring difficult at the Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada.

Baddeley is hoping to join fellow Australians Geoff Ogilvy (2014) and Greg Chalmers (2016) as the only international-born winners of the Barracuda Championship since the tournament’s inception in 1999.

The 25-year-old Schniederjans hit 14 of 14 fairways in the second round has needed just 48 putts through 36 holes. He missed the cut in two prior starts at Barracuda Championship in 2015 and 2017.