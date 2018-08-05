Sun August 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2018

Sarfaraz performs Umrah

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah with his family. The skipper has shared a picture after performing the rituals of Umrah. His wife and son can be spotted in the picture. Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmed arrived in Bani Gala on Tuesday to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan after his party’s historic victory in the parliamentary elections. He congratulated Imran Khan after PTI emerged as the single largest political party in July 25 polls.

