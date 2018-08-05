Shakib to undergo finger surgery

DHAKA: Bangladesh Test and T20 skipper Shakib al Hasan is likely to be put under the knife for his finger injury that he sustained during the tri-nation series involving Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at home in January, said Bangladesh Cricket Board officials on Saturday.

BCB chief physician told Cricbuzz on Saturday that Shakib had to take pain killers to participate in the ongoing T20 series to ease the discomfort caused by the injury. They are trying to manage the injury with conservative treatment and rehabilitation, but during this time frame he has had to take two anti-inflammatory injections. “He had been given anti-inflammatory injection as the pain recurred but once he returns back home we can take a better look at him and decide his next course of action,” said BCB physician Debashish Chowdhury.

“It is the second time he is taking such an injection as he had taken that in Australia where he went immediately after the injury. Though we have seen in some cases, sportsmen can manage their injury with such medication but the problem arises if it is repeated often as the steroids do have some side effects,” he said. “If he might need an operation then he will be out for at least six weeks,” he added. Shakib sustained an injury on his left hand during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka in January and was forced to leave the field mid-way, and could not take part any further in the final. He then missed the following two-match Test series and two T20Is against Sri Lanka and joined the squad halfway through the Nidahas Trophy.

Cricbuzz understands Shakib did not take part in the last training session as he was yet to recover from the pain after being injected on the second day of his arrival in Florida. Sources confirmed after returning home, the southpaw will sit with BCB to chalk out a date for the operation as he was suffering with the pain almost from the beginning of the series.

There is a possibility that he might skip international assignments to accommodate time for his operation in the upcoming days.

Bangladesh will play the Asia Cup in September and follow it up with home series’ against Zimbabwe and West Indies. It is learnt that the chances are high of him opting out of the series against Zimbabwe.