Afridi challenges Gayle to play single wicket competition

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi has thrown an open challenge to West Indies opener Chris Gayle for a single wicket competition to see who will hit the most sixes.

Afridi’s tweet, ‘No worries at all in the Universe Boss taking over my record! Richly deserved, hope to play a single wicket match with you one day, let’s see who hits more 6s and there should be no rules for getting OUT!’, came when Gayle tweeted, ‘I think I’ll keep it at that & hit no more 6s. I think we’re both big 6-hitters, entertainers & it’s fantastic to be joint first with Shahid Afridi. So boom-boom, don’t worry, your record is safe, okay’.

One of the most destructive batsmen in the world, Gayle equalled the record of hitting the most number of international sixes with Afridi during the 3rd and the final ODI against Bangladesh.

He smashed five sixes during the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. The Windies opener has reached 476 international sixes which is on par with former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi.

However, Chris Gayle won’t be able to break this record anytime soon though he could have got past it in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

However, the destructive batter was rested from the shortest format. Hence, Gayle was unable to get past Shahid Afridi’s tally. As of now, Chris Gayle will get another chance to break the record only in December.

As per schedule, Windies won’t play international cricket till November following the conclusion of the T20 series. They will lock horns against Bangladesh yet again in a Test series. It will be the return leg of the current tour which is going on.

However, Gayle is unlikely to take part in the longest format of the game. Hence, he will have to wait until the ODI series to clinch the record.

However, Gayle has jokingly stated he won’t break the record of Shahid Afridi. He felt honoured to be played with the Pakistan all-rounder.

Both the players have been six-hitters par excellence and had entertainers in their rights. Hence Gayle told Afridi in a joking manner to not worry about his sixes record.

“To be able to tie with Afridi with 476 sixes is great. I think I’ll keep it at that & hit no more 6s. I think we’re both big 6-hitters, entertainers & it’s fantastic to be joint first with Shahid Afridi. So boom-boom, don’t worry, your record is safe, okay,” the 38-year-old said.

The southpaw is reaching the twilight stage of his career, has however, stated he hopes to play on till the Twenty20 World Cup in 2020.

Veteran West Indies batsman is confident he will still be hitting sixes at the World Cup next year and insists his explosive style has changed the one-day game.