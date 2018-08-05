Sindh, Young Rising Star girls emerge winners

LAHORE: Sindh and Young Rising Star Rawalpindi won their respective matches against their rivals in the ongoing PFF National U-19 Women Championship 2018 here at The City School Grounds on Saturday.

Sindh kicked out Karachi Kickers in the opening match of the day 3-0. The winning team got its goals through Aniqa Ayoub who hit two goals in the 40th & 46th minutes and one off the efforts of Sara Khan in the 60th minute. In the second match, YRS Rawalpindi smashed 13 as against nil from Star WFC Mirpur Khas.

The winning team goals were scored by Syed Farha 02 goals in the 5th and 52nd minutes, Ayesha Aqeel in 8th, Ayesha Shafiq 05 goals in the 15th, 27th, 35th and 54th minutes, Sonam kamal 2 goals in 43rd and 59th, Mahnoor in the 49th and 02 own goals by star FC Mirpur Khas.