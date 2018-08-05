Singapore Asian Seven Rugby Championship: Pakistan qualify for plate semifinals

LAHORE: Pakistan national sevens rugby team qualified for plate semifinals of Singapore Asian Seven Rugby Championship here at Singapore on Saturday.

According to information provided by the team manager Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, Pakistan won their first match of the day against Brunei by 19-5. From Pakistan, Nasir Mehmood had two tries while Khalid Bhatti got one try. Ahmed Wasim and Nasir Mehmood each converted one try and get points.

In the second match, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 19-12 in a very well contested match between two Asian teams. Pakistan team played better rugby than Bangladesh. In the last league match spirited Pakistan team lost against hot favorite and host Singapore by 26-7. Now Pakistan team is 2nd in the pool C that means Pakistan to qualify for Plate final have to beat Jordan in the plate semi final.

Coach Shakeel Ahmed informed on phone that Pakistan players played very good and aggressive rugby. “Singapore is a much better and high ranked team but our boys really worked hard against them. I still believe that we may win Plate final of the event which is a very positive sign. In this Asian Rugby Championship thirteen top teams are playing which including Thailand, UAE, Singapore, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Brunei and Laos”.