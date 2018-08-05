Six horses vie for feature event today

LAHORE: With six of class VII and one of VI, seven Montreaux Plate races are slated in Sunday’s card of competitions to be held here at the Lahore Race Club.

Apart from the fourth, fifth and sixth races which are of 1000, 1000 and 1100 metres respectively, all other are of 900 metres. The fifth race that has a field of six horses is considered as the race of highest standard while the sixth has a field of nine ponies and is in class VI is also believed to be the toughest of all.

The opening race of Division V-C with nine participants has two three years aged ponies and a five years old horse – one male and two females – are to watch out for. And out of these a young Da Vinci is believed to be the best with slightest edge tilting towards a thoroughbred Killing Eye while King Queen, is an equine that carries a wondrous support in a pre-race assessment.

The following race is of Division V-B with a field of 15 and favourite being a four year old equine Push The Limits. Trouble in the race for this female would come from three years aged equine Baa Aytbar, which is believed to take the second place otherwise. However, a thoroughbred five years Janab may stun the both and the all alike.

The Division IV third race having 16 contestants might revolve around the three four year old equines Rung-e-Hina, Safdar Princess and Owais Bhakkar with the former being the favourite and the later for a show of surprise.

The fourth race of Division II-III, which is one of the main attractions is to be contested by 13. In this field a thoroughbred of six years Fancy Boy is expected for a dream performance and maybe followed by an equine of four years age Buzkushi while the one to look out for is the three years aged pony Tiger Jutt.

The fifth Division III-IV race have all eyes set on a well groomed Blue Max which sees competition coming from Mitwa of three years and Power of Dream of five year age. But the pundits believe the Mitwa would come second, however, Power of Dream could upset the dream runners. The sixth race of only class VII and Division I have nine in the field but main competition is expected in between a young equine Abdullah Choice, which is favourite for win, Four Char Ha, an equine marked for a second place and a four years old equine Thrill and Chill that might surprise everyone.

The final race is of Division V-A have a total nine entries but the main contest is believed to be among Babbu Prince, Mastan Queen and Dil De Rani. Here the former is favourite for a win and a surprise performance might come from the later.

Races details:

First race favourites win Da Vinci, place Killing Eye, fluke King Queen

Other participants: Love Master, Leeza Princess, New Pari, On The Spot Win, Palwasha, Zil Prince,

Second race favoruites win Push The Limits, place Baa Aytbar, fluke Janab

Other participant: Turab Prince, Prince of Dubai, Johncena, Mazrat, Baa Murad, Free My Heart, Music Boy, High Jacker, Sonay KI Chirya, Dil-e-Arzoo, Daniel Bryan, Kahkashan

Third race favoruites win Rung-e-Hina, place Safdar Princess, fluke Owais Bhakkar

Other participants: Noor-e-Sehar, Hyper Trapper, Wahab Choice, Tyson Love, Miss Ravi Road, Sher-e-Ravi, Qalandra, Maradona, Warning Shot, Lady Niba, High Speed, Rang-e-Hina, Bright Life, My Life

Fourth race favourites win Fancy Boy, place Buzkushi, fluke Tiger Jutt

Other participants: No Conflict, Minding, Hamayoun Choice, Desert Gold, Ok Dear, Big Less, Malik De Rani, Sang Dil, Butt The Great, Sweet Sania

Fifth race favourites win Blue Max, place Mitwa, fluke Power of Dream

Other participants: Nanook, The Game Changer, Fakhr-e-Golra

Sixth race favorites win Abdullah Choice, place Four Char Ha, fluke Thrill and Chill

Other participants: Bajwa Choice, Salam-e-Dera, Sinner, Gondal Prince, Banjo, Battle Front

Seventh race favourites win Babbu Prince, place Mastan Queen, fluke Dil De Rani

Other participants: Piyan Malangru, Jungle Da Master, Super Hero, Chotey Sahib, Bano, Silent Warrior, Grey Invader.