Klizan claims sixth ATP title

KITZBUHEL, Austria: Slovakian Martin Klizan won his sixth ATP Tour title on Saturday by brushing aside Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-2 in the clay-court Austrian Open final at Kitzbuhel. The 29-year-old has now won all six of the ATP finals he has played in, with four of his tournament victories having come on clay. Klizan, the world number 112, broke Uzbek Istomin’s serve twice in each set as he wrapped up a comfortable victory after only 69 minutes.