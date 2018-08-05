Celtic off to winning start

GLASGOW: Celtic began their bid for an eighth consecutive Scottish Premiership title in style with a convincing 3-1 victory against Livingston on Saturday.

Goals from midfielder Tom Rogic and striker Odsonne Edouard secured a comfortable lead at half-time at Celtic Park.

French midfielder Olivier Ntcham added a third with a penalty five minutes after the break, rendering Scott Robinson’s added-time goal a mere consolation.

Celtic were ahead inside eight minutes when Jonny Hayes, making his first competitive appearance in more than eight months after recovering from injury, crossed for Rogic to head home.

Rogic was the architect of the second in the 26th minute as he led a counter-attack and Ntcham’s cut-back was finished by Edouard. Livingston’s problems increased when Declan Gallagher was adjudged to have fouled Callum McGregor inside the box and Ntcham slotted the ball home. Hearts also strolled to an opening-day win as summer signing Peter Haring scored twice in a 4-1 victory at Hamilton. St Mirren marked their return to the top flight after a three-year absence with a 2-1 win over Dundee. Kilmarnock won on the opening weekend of the Premiership season for the first time since 2009, beating St Johnstone 2-0 at Rugby Park.