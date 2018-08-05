Man, three children injured in roof collapse

LAHORE : Four people, including three children, were injured when the roof a building collapsed in the Nishat Colony area on Saturday.

The roof the three-marla building caved in all of a sudden. The rescuers removed the trapped victims and transported them to Lahore General Hospital. The condition of one of the victims, Ghulam Hussain, 65, was stated to be critical. Rescuers said the old man had no pulse or breathing at the time he was removed. However, doctors would give final opinion about his condition, they said.

Meanwhile, a fire erupted at a house on Tufail Road and at a shop at Elaqa Nawab Sab due to short circuits. Rescue 1122 fire service controlled the fires. No casualty was reported.

Cases registered: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 216 cases against travelers on various traffic violations besides four cases on criminal charges.

PHP teams also arrested three persons on charges of wheelie-doing and 13 others on charges of installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

safer communities: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer conducted a series of meetings with experts from the government and non-government organisations to finalise training material to develop healthy, safe, and resilient communities in Pakistan and to contribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through Community Safety Programme.

He presided over a consultative review meeting in this regard at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday. Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the experts about a comprehensive model of emergency management and Community Safety Programme for developing safer communities through which Rescue 1122 had registered 159,118 volunteers and established 2872 community emergency response teams (CERTs) at the union council level in all districts of Punjab.

Dr Helen Khokhar, dean, Department of Environmental Sciences, Kinnaird College for Woman, said that rainwater could be conserved and utilised by the community.