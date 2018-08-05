Youth hit to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 26-year-old youth was killed by a speeding jeep in the Naseerabad area on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Usman. He was on his way on a bike when a recklessly-driven jeep hit and injured him at Centre Point near Kalma Chowk. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
