Sun August 05, 2018
Agencies
August 5, 2018

51 Taliban killed in Afghan army operation

KABUL: At least 51 Taliban insurgents were killed and six were injured during an ongoing operation by Afghan forces in eastern Kunar province, Khaama Press reported.

The sixth phase of Qahr Silab-2 operation kicked off on Friday night and is currently being conducted with the help of the artillery and close air support, a statement by the Silab Corps said.

The statement elaborated that 51 Taliban militants including three of their key leaders were killed and at least six others sustained critical injuries.

Senior Taliban leaders who were killed during the operation have been identified as Sultan Mohammad, the shadow district military chief of the group for Asmar, Mawlavi Hazrat Ali, the group’s shadow district chief for Asmar, and the group’s shadow district chief for Ghaziabad, Mawlavi Imran Ghazi.

A DShK heavy machine gun, a 75mm rocket launcher, and some of the hideouts of the militants were also destroyed during the operations, the statement added.

