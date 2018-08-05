Legislation, making amends tough nut to crack for Imran as PM

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will face the herculean task of making legislation and amending the Constitution as prime minister.

Imran will be needing two-thirds majority in the assembly for amending the Constitution, while simple majority will be required for legislation.

The party has 115 seats in the National Assembly while it needs 172 votes to form its government at the Centre.

In this regard, the backing of independent candidates and small parties is a must in this regard to complete the number of votes.

It would not be possible for Imran to carry out legislation or bring amendments to the Constitution despite achieving the required target of votes.

In such a situation, it would be difficult for the PTI chairman to fulfil promises which he had made with the masses.

Not only making legislation in large number, but also bringing necessary amendments to the Constitution is inevitable if Imran wants to bring a new setup in Naya Pakistan.

Both these acts pose a great challenge for PTI chairman because he will have to take his allies along in this regard.

Though the independents and small parties are demonstrating their support to Imran, it is not clear how long this alliance will sustain.

Purging the country of corruption and piloting it towards the desired change are two big challenges and these are not possible without making legislation and bringing amendments to the Constitution.

Talking to The News, Constitutional and legal expert Barrister Farogh Nasim said two-thirds majority was must for bringing amendments to Constitution while simple majority was required for carrying a legislation.

Bringing amendment is possible to solve any issue in Pakistan but the new government does not enjoy two-thirds majority.

In such a situation other parties present in Parliament should support the new government in order to bring a constitutional amendment by keeping in view the national interest.