79pc candidates deprived of vote recounting right

ISLAMABAD: Another controversy regarding recently held general elections 2018 has surfaced as 79 percent candidates were deprived of their legal right of vote recount in their constituencies by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The victory margin remained below five percent in as many as 248 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies. These 248 constituencies include 169 provincial assemblies and 79 National Assembly.

According to a private TV channel the Section 95 of Election Act 2017 states that in constituency where the margin of win is less than five percent or it is less than 10 thousand votes then the returning officer is bound to hold recounting in the constituency. However in the documents it has been revealed that 79 percent candidates were not given the right of recounting.

The right of recounting in only 21 out of 79 constituencies was given to the candidates, while the right of recounting in 33 out of 169 provincial constituencies was given to the candidates.

Meanwhile, the ECP officials informed a private TV channel that the directions were issued to the Returning Officers (ROs), however, it is not known why the ROs did not follow these directions. Now this matter will come in ECP and benches will be constituted and election tribunals will also be set up.

On the other hand, the new Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) report has revealed shocking revelations according to which rejected votes of 169 national and provincial assemblies constituencies is greater than the victory margin.

Among 49 NA constituencies Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) managed to garner victory in 21, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 11, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in six, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in three and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in two constituencies.

The report has also revealed that PTI gained success in 41 constituencies of provincial assemblies out of 120, PML-N in 29, PPP in 13, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in 11, GDA in six, BAP in six, independents in nine, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in two constituencies.

Meanwhile, in terms of rejected votes Punjab took the first spot, Sindh on second, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on third and Balochistan on fourth.

The PTI had taken the decisive lead by winning 116 seats against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former president Asif Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) which won 64 and 43 seats respectively.

Besides these three major parties, MMA Pakistan won 13 seats MQM-P six seats, Pakistan Muslim League and Balochistan Awami Party four seats each, BNP and GDA two seats each, Awami Muslim League-Pakistan, Awami National Party and Jamhoori Wattan Party one seat each.