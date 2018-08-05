NA-131: LHC stays Imran’s victory notification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withhold victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan from NA-131, Lahore and ordered a vote recount in entire constituency.

Khwaja Saad Rafiq, the PML-N candidate from the constituency, had moved the LHC and Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh accepted his petition.

Khan won the seat in July-25 election by securing 84,313 votes, while his main rival Saad Rafiq got 83,633.

The returning officer had rejected Saad Rafiq’s plea for complete recount of ballots and carried out recount of 2,832 rejected votes only.

As many as 200 rejected votes were declared valid after in the recount and it decreased Saad’s margin of defeat from 680 to 605 votes.

Later, the former minister approached the high court challenging dismissal of his application for complete recount by the returning officer.

Saad’s counsel, Azam Nazir Tarar, argued in the court that the RO violated fundamental rights of the petitioner by refusing to hold recount of all ballots. He said the petitioner’s request for the recounting was very much logical and justifiable, as the margin of respondent’s victory was very thin.

Advocate Babar Awan appeared on behalf of Imran Khan and opposed the petition, pleading that the consolidation of results had completed when the petitioner filed an application for the recount.

The counsel said the process of recount of rejected votes was completed on the choice of the petitioner. He said when defeat of the petitioner remained intact after the recount of the rejected votes, he immediately filed another application for a complete recount.

Advocate Awan argued that all the process stood completed and forums were available for the petitioner to assail the entire process of the election.

He asked the court to dismiss the petition for being not maintainable.

The counsel for the ECP also opposed the petition and argued that consolidation of the result had been completed when the petitioner asked for the recount.

After hearing arguments from the parties, Justice Sheikh allowed the petition of Mr Rafiq and ordered the RO to hold recount of all ballot papers.

In the meantime, the judge said the ECP would not issue the notification of the result of the constituency.

Later, PTI chairman’s counsel Babar Awan consulted with his client. Babar Awan said that they would appeal against the court decision to recount votes in the entire constituency of NA-131, Geo News reported.