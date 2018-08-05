NAB confiscates record of housing society

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi conducted raid/search operation on the pointation of accused Rana Ghulam Farid, Ex-President Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) and accused Mazhar Hussain, General Secretary MOCECHS regarding presence of record of membership files as well as assets of accused.

During physical custody with NAB Rawalpindi accused Rana Ghulam Farid revealed that they had hidden some important documents in their houses. On the pointation of accused persons, the NAB Rawalpindi team conducted a search of their houses and recovered important evidence against them which includes record of deposit slips of various membership files, Membership Transfer letters, copies of CNICs of members, these all documents were illegally hidden in their homes which was revealed during interrogation and were seized in accordance with law.

During the search of co-accused Mazhar Hussain record of sale and purchase of memberships as well as copies of various membership files has been recovered. The above said record reveals that both accused were involved in preparation of fake files and were in possession of official record of society at their premises. Accused Rana Ghulam Farid and accused Mazhar Hussain being President and General Secretary of the Society remained involved in illegal allotment of plots without approval of master plan, sale/ transfer of fake files, allotments on bogus cheques, double allotment of plots and award of illegal development contracts to five firms without tendering, causing huge loss to the Society.

NAB Rawalpindi also decided to investigate four private construction firms for obtaining controversial contracts from the Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) management. These include M/S MAC Construction, M/S Al-Khalil Construction, M/S Ayan & Company and M/S Capital Venture (Pvt) Ltd. On Thursday, the all (6) six accused namely Rana Ghulam Farid , Ex president of MOCECHS, Syed Amir Hussain Shah, Ex-Vice President/ General Secretary MOCECHS, Mazhar Hussain, General Secretary, MOCECHS, Muhammad Akram Awan, Ex-Executive Member/Member Development Committee MOCECHS, Muhammad Arshad, CEO M/s Sunshine Real Estate Marketing (Pvt) Limited and Khushnawaz property dealer were produced before the Accountability Court, Rawalpindi and seven days remand was granted by the court into NAB Rawalpindi custody.