Sun August 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US senator greets Imran on PTI victory in elections

ISLAMABAD: There was a telephonic contact between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson on Saturday. Ms Jackson congratulated Imran on the victory of his party in recent general election and wished him and his government success. She assured all-out cooperation to PTI-led government.

She also announced to visit Pakistan along with a delegation once the government formation is completed. Imran thanked her for greetings and wishing him and his government success.

He also hailed her announcement to visit Pakistan. The contact between the two happened through PTI senior leader Imran Ismail, say a press release.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar