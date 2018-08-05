Nation’s expectations PTI’s greatest opposition: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said the country's expectations associated with his party government will serve as its greatest opposition.

He tweeted that the cabinet was not a bed of roses.

"The nation expects huge decisions from the PTI. The cabinet will be a bed of thorns because people want a change, which is both quick and effective," he wrote.

Fawad conceded that it would not be an easy task to live up to the promises made to the nation.

Talking to journalists here at Banigala, Fawad in a lighter mood said JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman wanted to ‘slaughter a buffalo’ just for one kilo meat and quipped that even if he fought elections ten times, he would not win.

He pointed out that Fazl had lost from two constituencies, whereas recounting had been held in as many as 48 constituencies so far.

He said while this referring to the MMA leader’s massive criticism of elections.

Fawad explained that the general election was not conducted by the PTI but the Election Commission. He said the opposition had so far not brought forward its demands and that whosoever had any complaint should approach the Election Commission.

Majority of independent MNAs-elect, he noted, had joined the PTI and hence now the party had support of 177 lawmakers in the National Assembly, whereas its strength had reached 186 in the Punjab assembly.

Fawad said the Election Commission would issue official results of elections on August 7 and afterwards, the successful candidates for reserved seats would be announced.

The legislatures, he pointed out, would be complete by August 11 and after that the final shape would be given to the federal cabinet.

About the would-be government’s plan to bring back wealth from abroad, he said the British high commissioner had been asked that Britain should cooperate in recovery of looted money from there.

Likewise, he said, the European Union and Gulf states had also assured them of cooperation in this connection.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said ‘the martyrs of our police had written a history of bravery and courage with their blood.

“Courage and valiance are the hallmarks of our security personnel,” Imran said.

In his message on the Police Martyrs Day, Imran Khan paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel for peace and security in the country. He said the martyrs had written a history of bravery and courage with their blood.

“Courage and valiance are the hallmarks of our security personnel. The police, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terror. The PTI is determined to bring reforms in the police department on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Imran added.

“It is important to equip police with right kind of training to meet the challenges,” he maintained.

Imran also paid tribute to the families of brave cops who sacrificed their lives in terrorist attacks, blasts and suicide bombings in recent years.