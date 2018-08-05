KSA met all obligations to HR conventions, says Al-Muad

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission (HRC) of Saudi Arabia maintains that the Kingdom has fulfilled all of its obligations to international human rights conventions, as its commitment to cooperation with regional and international human rights organisations stems from Shariah.

According to media reports, Muhammad Al-Muadi, the official spokesman for the HRC in Saudi Arabia, announced that the Kingdom had fulfilled all of its obligations to international human rights conventions.

It is one of 36 states, out of a total of 197, that has done so, he said. Muadi stressed that Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cooperation with regional and international human rights organisations stemmed from Shariah, which called for respect for all and protection of their rights.