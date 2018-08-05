Pak-China trade to get boost at CIIE

BEIJING: A Chinese government official has said that the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) will create more opportunities for extensive and in-depth trade cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The arrangements for the expo are well underway, the event is to take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 5th in Shanghai.

Gao Zhiqiang, head of the Sales and Marketing Department of China’s International Import Expo Bureau has said that Pakistan and China’s economies are complementary to each other and this has been testified by close business and trade relations.

Business and trade relations between Pakistan and China have intensified in recent years and as long as companies from both countries are willing to engage in more extensive and in-depth corporation then more opportunities will emerge from these interactions.

While briefing a delegation of foreign journalists from Asian and African countries about China’s first upcoming International Import Expo, Gao Zhiqiang said the China International Import Expo will create opportunities in the areas of business, trade, culture and people to people exchange.

The official said that less developed countries can also benefit from this opportunity.

Ms Zhong Xiaomin, Deputy Director General of the China International Import Expo Bureau has informed journalists that it is a significant move for the Chinese government to hold the CIIE to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization and actively open the Chinese market to the world.

It facilitates countries and regions all over the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade, and promotes global trade and world economic growth in order to make the world economy more open. We have also made supporting policies for developing and less developed countries.

Enterprises from over 100 countries and regions are expected to participate in the first CIIE and so far, companies from 80 countries have confirmed their participation for the exhibition.