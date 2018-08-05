Medical, dental colleges entrance test on Aug 29

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad being Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has approved August 19 for the entrance test for admissions to public and private sector medical/dental colleges/institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, it would depend on clearance by the Meteorological Department about the weather condition in the last week, the Khyber Medical University (KMU) said in a statement.

The entrance test was cancelled on the day of the examination due to heavy rain in some of the centres and apparently owing to the poor arrangements made by relevant departments.

Taking cognizance of the problems faced by the students, the chief minister allowed sufficient time to all the concern in the re-scheduled date.

This decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister/Chairman BoG ETEA, Dost Muhammad at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Provincial ministers, Minister of Education Dr Sara Safdar, Secretary Higher Education Department, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid and Executive Director Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency Muhammad Israr attended the meeting.

It merits a mention that KMU in collaboration with ETEA organizes entrance test for admissions to medical and dental colleges in the province each year.

About 38,000 candidates were supposed to appear in the test at seven different centers in the province.

However, the arrangements were devastated by torrential rains coupled with a thunderstorm, the tents were razed to the ground and the test centre at Mardan and Kohat were inundated.

Hence the test was not conducted on the scheduled date on July 15, 2018, now after approval of the Competent Authority Chief Minister/Chairman BoG Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency the new date has been announced for Sunday, August 19, 2018, subject to clearance by the Meteorological Department about the weather condition in the last week.

The proposed test will be conducted simultaneously at seven centres, Islamia Collegiate School Ground Peshawar, Haripur University, Haripur, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat, Gomal Medical College new building Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul

Wali Khan University Garden Campus Mardan, Cadet College Kohat and Malakand University Chakdara,

Lower Dir.