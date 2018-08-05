Three held for killing boy

ByOur correspondent

MANSEHRA: The police arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a boy, a police official said on Saturday.

“We have arrested three accused, who had killed the boy and dumped his body in a deserted place in the city’s outskirts,” Munir Khan, investigation officer, told reporters.

He said that on July 29, police found the body of the boy, whose identification couldn’t be established at that time but an investigation led to a clue.

He said that three suspects, including Mohammad Kabir, Mohammad Badri and Mohammad Faisal, had been arrested in the case.

“All the three have confessed to their crime, revealing that they first sexually assaulted the boy and

then shot him dead to vanish traces of their crime,” he added.

He said the victim was an Afghan refugee and those arrested include two residents of Kohistan and one Afghan refugee.