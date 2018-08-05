JI begins process to elect its new KP chief

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has started process for election of new provincial president as the three-

year tenure of the current head would expire on October 31.

The provincial consultative body of the party, which met here on Saturday, proposed three names to facilitate the members to make an easy choice.

The three names, according to provincial secretary general of the party Abdul Wasi, include Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, current provincial president, Maulana Mohammad Ismail, provincial vice-president of the party, and Inayatullah Khan,

former senior minister and member provincial assembly-elect.

Postal ballots have already been issued to the party members (arkan), who are around 11,000 in the province.

According to the party constitution, every member is a candidate for the office. Therefore, the members can cast ballots in favour of any other member of their choice other than the names proposed by the party Shura, Abdul Wasi said.

Provincial vice-president of the party, Hakim Abdul Waheed, has been tasked to supervise the election.