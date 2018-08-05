Lakki student’s murder protested

LAKKI MARWAT: Hundreds of residents of Abdulkhel and adjacent areas held a demonstration in Lakki city on Saturday to record their protest against the killing of a student Shahid Karim in the urban locality.

The villagers reached Michenkhel bazaar in vehicles from where they took out a procession and converged at Qazi Ishfaq Chowk at main bus terminal.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans highlighting demands to arrest the killers of student Shahid Karim.

Shahid Karim, a student of grade 7 at a private school, was killed in Haqdadabad locality of Lakki city a day earlier when he along with his father Abdul Karim was going home.

Police had booked two people including Sikandar and his father Khalid on the complaint of Abdul Karim who had told police that an exchange of harsh words led to the killing of his son.

The protesters blocked the busy Tajazai-Darra Tang portion of Bannu-Mianwali road for vehicular traffic and raised slogans in favour of their demands.

The road remained closed for over one hour subjecting the motorists and commuters travelling in public transport vehicles to face troubles in sizzling heat.

MPA-elect Munawar Khan, Malik Najibullah, Mufti Muhammad Ali and other speakers condemned the murder of school student and expressed solidarity and sympathies with the victim family.

They criticised local police for poor performance with regard to control crimes and rein in criminals and demanded inclusion of relevant section of Anti-Terror Act in the first information report of student’s murder incident.