Youth dies in accident

LAHORE: A 26-year-old youth was killed by a speeding jeep in the Naseerabad area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Usman.

He was on his way on a bike when a recklessly-driven jeep hit and injured him at Centre Point near Kalma Chowk.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested the accused driver, and registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim’s father.