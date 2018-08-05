Sun August 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Youth dies in accident

LAHORE: A 26-year-old youth was killed by a speeding jeep in the Naseerabad area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Usman.

He was on his way on a bike when a recklessly-driven jeep hit and injured him at Centre Point near Kalma Chowk.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested the accused driver, and registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar