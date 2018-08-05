US senator greets Imran on PTI’s victory in elections

ISLAMABAD: There was a telephonic contact between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson on Saturday.



Ms Jackson congratulated Imran on the victory of his party in recent general election and wished him and his government success. She assured all-out cooperation to PTI-led government.

She also announced to visit Pakistan along with a delegation once the government formation is completed. Imran thanked her for greetings and wishing him and his government success. He also hailed her announcement to visit Pakistan.

The contact between the two happened through PTI senior leader Imran Ismail, say a press release.