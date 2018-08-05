Rabbani slams Pompeo’s remarks on IMF bailout for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday said the statement of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on IMF bailout package was a naked politicisation of assistance given by the donor agency.

He was reacting to the US secretary of State’s statement wherein he allegedly said that IMF bailout of Pakistan must not be used to help repay Chinese debt that Pakistan has incurred under CPEC.

“Such a statement of the US secretary of State, suggests that economic assistance to developed countries by international financial institutions is linked to how these countries may engage with other regional and global powers with which USA has issues,” Rabbani contended.

He said, “This is a naked politicisation of assistance given by international financial institutions. This assistance by developing countries is sought on purely economic terms and conditions.”

“If at all there was any doubt that international finance institutions are tools in the hands of imperialist powers that stands exposed,” he emphasised. Rabbani said, “If the government in waiting is considering going to the IMF, then prior to such a decision the matter should be thoroughly debated in both houses of Parliament”.