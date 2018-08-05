New HC to further cement Pak-UK ties

LONDON: Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Sahebzada Ahmed Khan says it will be his priority to further cement relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Speaking to the Pakistani media for the first time here, Mr. Khan said Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations with the UK and reminded that it was the UK that had supported Pakistan in getting the status of Generalized System of Preference (GSP) Plus in the European Union (EU) at Brussels and expressed hope that in the post-Brexit scenario Pakistan would get the status of more than GSP Plus facilities for its trade with the UK.

He said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report had exposed the Indian forces’ atrocities and gross violation of human rights in the Indian held Kashmir (IHK).

Mr. Khan said he will be holding talks with British parliamentarians and think-tanks to place before them the viewpoint of Pakistan on many issues.

When informed about the issues applicants face to obtain their visas, he vowed to work for the welfare of British Pakistani community facilitating them in visa and other processes keeping in view their contribution to the their motherland.