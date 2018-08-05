Reimbursement list: China to add more cancer drugs

SHANGHAI: China plans to add a range of cancer drugs to medicines eligible for reimbursement from the government, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, adding that negotiations on pricing with manufacturers should be finished by end-September.

China's cancer rates have been soaring, driven by growing numbers of people in their sixties, heavy smoking among men and exposure to pollution.

The drugs under discussion treat blood cancers and solid tumours, including colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, lymphoma and chronic myelogenous leukaemia, according to Xinhua.