Ex-Guatemala president arrested over graft

Guatemala City: Former Guatemalan president Alvaro Colom, arrested in February over corruption allegations, left preventative detention Friday night after his bond was paid, the state penitentiary system said.

Colom, 66, left a prison located on a military base north of the capital Guatemala City around midnight, prison spokesman Rudy Esquivel said. A $133,000 bond had been paid hours earlier.

Colom and 10 other suspects -- members of his 2008-2012 government -- were arrested in February on charges related to graft in the public transport system. Most were released on bail.

Colom and the suspects, among them Juan Alberto Fuentes Knight, a former finance minister and chairman of Oxfam International, are accused of fraud and embezzlement in the 2009 purchase of hundreds of buses to ply routes in the capital.

Four companies were given 25-year government contracts to run the services. The buses were allegedly bought at inflated prices. The original plan called for purchasing 3,500 buses, but in the end only 400 were delivered, and of those only 50 are running, Citizens Action, a Guatemalan group linked to the watchdog Transparency International, reported in February.