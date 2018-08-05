Fears of violence ahead of US far-right rally

WASHINGTON: Police in Portland, Oregon braced for violence at a rally Saturday by two far-right groups that has raised fears of a replay of last year's deadly "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"It is particularly troubling to me that individuals are posting publicly their intent to act out violently," Ted Wheeler, mayor of the Northwestern US city, said in a statement Friday.

"We don't want this here." Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys, right-wing groups linked to violence at a previous Portland rally, planned to march in the city's Tom McCall Waterfront Park in support of Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, who is running as a Republican for the US Senate.

Meanwhile, a group called Popular Mobilization is organizing a counter-demonstration at the park, accompanied by a marching band and protesters in clown costumes.

On the event´s Facebook page, organizers said they "make no apologies for the use of force in keeping our communities safe from the scourge of right-wing violence."