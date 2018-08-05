PSB to sponsor 245 members for Asiad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Oly-mpic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan Saturday urged athletes to present themselves well at international events as they are ambassadors of the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the IOC Olympic Solidarity seminar on ‘Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes’ here at a local hotel, he said winning or losing was part of the game but the thing that matters is how a player presents himself/herself.

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has a very strict policy on doping or use of any illegal substance, therefore I urge athletes that during a championship if they have to use any medicine for some reason they must declare it first,” he said.

He said athletes must consult doctors and managers before taking any medicine.

Speaking about the forthcoming Asian Games, he said a 245-member contingent is being sponsored by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) while 113 members would be sponsored by their respective sports federations.

Arif said the grant for sports federations was very low and must be increased. “We got only a month to prepare for the Asian Games which is very less time,” he said.

Arif said the POA would sponsor judo players Shah Hussain Shah and Qaiser Khan for the Asian Games. “Teams like football and bridge will be going to the Games on self-sponsorship basis,” he said.

PSB Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed, Dr Waqar Ahmed, Director National Sports Federations Azam Dar, POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood and others officials were also present on the occasion.