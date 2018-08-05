People are talking about —

— how the political parties that lost in the recent election have made nonsense of the proverb, ‘Birds of a feather flock together,’ because they have joined hands, despite diverse beliefs, for the single objective of giving strong opposition to the ruling party in parliament. People say another proverb, ‘politics makes for strange bedfellows’ is however proving to be true, as those who were making allegations against each other are now pretending they are the best of friends.

— the fact that despite being banned, fireworks are being sold in the markets and being bought by persons who want to ‘celebrate’ Independence Day. People say organised firework displays are one thing, but for every Tom Dick and Harry to handle these dangerous explosive items is another, and the authorities should crack down on vendors and manufacturers before there are more accidents besides those that have been already reported in the media.

— the account created by the Supreme Court to fund the building of dams, a vital need because of the looming water crisis and how groups and individuals are donating generously because they know it will not fall prey to corruption. It’s a known fact that people of this country are large hearted when it comes to a good cause and dams will eventually benefit the underprivileged who suffer the most from lack of amenities that are needed to survive.

— the fact that for the first time in the history of this country, a candidate from the Kalash valley has won an election and the rejoicing this has caused among the people of this community. People say it’s good to see marginalised communities finally get recognition and for their representatives to get a chance to do some work for their fellowmen and hopefully this person will live up to the expectations of those who are showing faith in him.

— the manner in which sacrificial animals are decorated and paraded in front of customers to get the highest price and that too in public, an exercise by which it appears that those who give successful bids are doing it more for flaunting their wealth than as a sacrifice. People say, the whole concept of Eid ul Azha has been twisted to suit modern day needs, which is contrary to the religious tenets that have been laid down for us to follow.

— the first female judge of Baltistan and how she comes to her position with a known reputation of unprejudiced, prompt decisions; non intimidated demeanour and strictness in upholding the decorum of the court. People say the fact that she comes from an underdeveloped region yet reached such heights is encouraging for women and with change makers like her in important positions they can start to hope for the silver lining that has eluded them so far.

— the horrifying video that went viral on social media of a dog wrapped in the flag of a political party then shot multiple times by two men and how it reveals that cruelty to animals is becoming more common because the law is lenient on this matter. Those who perpetrated this crime had a strange way of showing their dislike of a particular political entity but to make an innocent animal suffer because of their frustration indicates a psychological problem. — I.H.