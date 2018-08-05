Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

Pakistan Police Youm-e-Shuhada was observed throughout the country, including Sindh, on Saturday in recognition of the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement force in the war on terror and other incidents.

The Motorway Police also commemorated the day and its spokesman said that on the direction of Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG N-5 South Zone Mohammad Saleem visited families of martyred officers in Karachi to show solidarity with them.

“The martyrs of the National Highways & Motorway Police are jewels in the crown of this department and their sacrifices will always be remembered by all of us.

The families and dependants of martyred officers will always be looked after,” he said during his interaction with the families.

On the behalf of the inspector general of the Motorway police, sector commanders from across Sindh also met families of martyrs. Special gifts were presented to the families on the directions of Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

In his message to the officers on Youm-e-Shuhada Police, Khan said the martyrs sacrificed their present for our future and offered the greatest thing one could offer by laying down their lives for the glory of this department.

He held out the assurance that it would be his first priority to look after the families of the martyrs, and his force would find him next to them in every testing time.

Sindh Police

The Sindh Police Department also observed the day by paying tributes to the martyrs, and organised Quran Khwani at different headquarters of the force.

In front of the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, a programme was arranged in which families of martyrs, media persons and senior police officers, including Karachi’s additional inspector general, took part.

The District South police also observed the day by organising a candlelit vigil in memory of all fallen officers and men. The ceremony took place at the Nishan-e- Pakistan at Sea View. Members of the civil society, media and families of martyrs attended to honour comrades and heroes.

Family members of martyrs and police officials participated in Quran Khwani which was held at Risala Police Station. Gifts were distributed at Jackson Police Station among family members of police martyrs of Keamari Division.

Gifts were also given away at a lunch at Garden Police Station by the SDPO Garden.

The SDPO Kalakot and the SHO Chakiwara paid visits to families of martyrs and distributed gifts among them.

Quran Khwani was held for the martyrs at Kalakot Police Station in which police personnel and family members participated.

Police Youm-e-Shuhada was observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of the Frontier Constabulary KP, who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle near the paramilitary force headquarters on August 4, 2010.