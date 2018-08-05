Ishant sanctioned for Malan send-off

BIRMINGHAM: Ishant Sharma has earned a demerit point and a fine of 15 percent of his match fee for his send-off to Dawid Malan in England’s second innings at Edgbaston.

The Level 1 offence violated Article 2.1.7 of ICC’s code of conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match”.

As he ran away in celebration after getting Malan caught at gully, Ishant was seen turning towards the departing batsman and yelling out.

After the day’s play, Ishant admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Tim Robinson.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, and a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.