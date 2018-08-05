Unhealthy hospitals

Even hospitals across Sindh are not able to use safe water for patients according to a report handed in to the judicial commission investigating the lack of potable water and proper sanitation facilities across Sindh. The Supreme Court designated commission has been told by the Pakistan Council on Research on Water Resources that more than 85 percent of 250 samples of water collected from 22 districts in Sindh were found to be badly contaminated with microbiological contaminants or other materials which made it unsafe for human use. The survey has been carried out in Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jacobabad among other places. Only five of the samples collected from 30 different public hospitals in Karachi were found to be fit for humans.

It is hardly a comforting situation when even patients in hospital, some of them perhaps suffering waterborne diseases, are at risk of further sickness resulting from the lack of clean water. We already know clean water has become possibly the biggest concern of people across Sindh. It is clear that even places intended to improve the health of people suffer from the same problem. Urgent steps on a massive scale are quite evidently needed. Even in major urban centres, hospitals are unable to provide uncontaminated water to patients. And we can only assume the same water is used to sterilise materials and wash down working surfaces, and even during surgeries. The scale of the problem is acute. It should have been dealt with a long time ago. That did not happen. Today, even more drastic measures will be needed to salvage the situation. We can only hope the incoming government in Sindh, which once again will be led by the PPP, will this time make the matter a priority. It is shameful that even in the town of Shaheed Benazirabad, named after the slain leader of the party, the People’s Medical Centre lacks water that does not endanger the lives of patients. This is hardly the best way to pay tribute to a leader who occupies a central place in Pakistan’s history. This time around, her party needs to do better and work to remedy the situation, not just at hospitals but also for all the people of Sindh who have suffered unbearably both due to the severe shortage of water and the fact that what is available to them is not safe.