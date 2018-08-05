Negligence and punishment

Last month, a ride collapsed in the Askari Amusement Park, leaving one teenager dead and at least 15 other badly wounded. Now, the inquiry report has revealed that the ride was not new and that the authorities concerned hadn’t carried out the welding of the bolt. The report clearly states that substandard material was used for the ride. It is unfortunate to note that even after having sufficient and appropriate evidence regarding the incompetence of the park’s owners and management, no action has been taken to punish those who are responsible for the sad incident.

Accidents like the one that happened in the Askari Park are, unfortunately, not new. Over a decade ago, a similar incident occured at an amusement park in Karachi following which the park was sealed for a couple days. However, sealing parks and/or slapping nominal fines on owners are inconsequential penalties that do not prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The authorities concerned need to take strict action to ensure that people who are responsible for putting precious lives in danger are brought to book.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya ( Rawalpindi )