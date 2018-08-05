Powerless in Makran

It is sad to note that mainstream parties have not said anything about resolving Makran’s electricity crisis. People have been facing so many problems because of persistent loadshedding. At times, power went out for more than 10 hours. The electricity crisis has had devastating effects on domestic industries of the region.

As it is the Eid season, tailors and other vendors are worst affected by prolonged loadshedding. Their revenue is comparatively lesser than the previous years’. The relevant authorities should pay attention to the problem.

Hemina Nazeer ( Kech )