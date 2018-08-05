United opposition

The participants of the all-parties conference (APC) unanimously decided to take oath as members of national and provincial assemblies, despite their reservations on the election results. They have also decided to launch peaceful protests against the alleged rigging both within and outside parliament.

This protest is the political right of the participants. Having rejected the election result, these politicians have developed a consensus to field joint candidates for the posts of the opposition leader. These decisions should be lauded as it is a positive sign that the opposition parties are willing to participate in the country’s democratic process for the sake of democracy and stability. The opposition would also be in a better position to keep an eye on the performance of the PTI government.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui ( Lahore )