Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC orders rating for TV channel

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and the Medialogix illegal and ordered the Medialogix to declare the rating of an Axact TV channel till 3pm on Saturday (today).

The court ordered that the SC registrar should be informed of the compliance of the order by 3:30pm.

A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued these orders while hearing a suo motu notice of the non-compliance of the apex court’s earlier order regarding the rating of the TV.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar