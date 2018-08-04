Health Department issues brain-eating amoeba warning

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has issued a warning against Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as brain-eating amoeba, that lives in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, ponds, hot springs, soil and poorly maintained swimming pools that are un-chlorinated.

“It infects people by entering the body through the nose while swimming or diving in warm freshwater which then travels to the brain and destroys brain tissues,” the warning read, adding that the infection usually occurs during summer when the water temperature is high.

The basic treatment is prevention which can be achieved through chlorination of water used for ablution or nasal rinsing otherwise it is advised to always use distilled or previously boiled and cooled water.

People planning to go into swimming pools should ensure that they are adequately chlorinated while it should also be made sure that the head is kept above water. It is further advised to wear a nose clip or a swimming mask.

The health department stated that the issue is being addressed on a high priority basis as a result of which a technical focal group is also formed.

Owners of swimming pools are instructed to ensure chlorination status of water as per World Health Organisation standards, it added.

In case of any person developing signs of the brain-eating amoeba, they should rush to the nearest health facility. The symptoms include fever, nausea, severe frontal headache, stiff neck, seizures, altered mental state and eventual coma, the warning concluded.