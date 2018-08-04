Kenyan court overturns sentence of ivory kingpin

NAIROBI: A Kenyan court on Friday overturned a 20-year jail term handed to an ivory trafficking "kingpin", in a case that had been seen as a test of the country´s will to take on rampant poaching.

Feisal Mohamed Ali, a Kenyan national, was sentenced in 2016 after prosecutors presented him as the head of an organised crime network that spanned African wildlife parks and buyers in Asia, the primary destination for poached ivory.

However on appeal, Mombasa High Court judge Dora Chepkwony rejected the sentence passed by the lower court in July 2016 as "unconstitutional".

"The evidence relied on to convict the accused person has a lot of gaps and doubts," she said.

Ali was arrested in Tanzania in 2014 in connection with two tonnes of ivory -- 228 whole tusks and 74 pieces -- found in a Mombasa warehouse.