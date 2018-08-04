Who will be the leader of opposition in KP Assembly?

PESHAWAR: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has swept the recent elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by securing almost two-thirds majority in the assembly, the opposition is going to be rather small.

The MMA with 10 seats has the second biggest number of MPAs after the PTI’s 66 in the provincial assembly. It would thus get the office of opposition leader.

Among the elected MMA lawmakers, the JUI-F won nine and the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) one only. The lone JI MPA is former provincial minister Inayatullah, who has experience and calibre, but the JUI-F won’t give up its right to have one of its MPAs as the opposition leader.

The three prominent and experienced JUI-F legislators are former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani, former opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rahman and former provincial minister Malik Zafar Azam.

Akram Durrani, who also served as federal minister in the previous PML-N-led government, lost his National Assembly seat to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his native Bannu district with a big margin. In the provincial assembly election, he beat his rival PTI candidate by just 128 votes.

Akram Durrani survived two life attempts during the election campaign. He is a shrewd politician who has remained loyal to Maulana Fazlur Rahman and benefited immensely from the relationship. He once again has offered to support the Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who lost both his seats in Dera Ismail Khan, in the by-election on the National Assembly seat that is being vacated by Imran Khan. In fact, Akram Durrani had helped the Maulana to win the seat from Bannu in a previous by-election as well.

As Akram Durrani had served as chief minister of KP during MMA rule from 2002-2008, the party may decide to make him leader of the opposition in view of the fact that he held a high psoition in the past.

Maulana Lutfur Rahman, younger brother of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, was the opposition leader in the previous assembly when the PTI was in power from 2013-2018.

As Maulana Fazlur Rahman is known for keeping things in his family, it won’t be surprising if he is again made the leader of the opposition. However, Akram Durrani wasn’t present in the previous provincial assembly and Lutfur Rahman had no real competition for the job of opposition leader at the time.

This time Akram Durrani has better credentials than Lutfur Rahman for this office. Also, Lutfur Rahman was often accused of going soft on the PTI government because chief minister Pervez Khattak kept obliging him by giving him considerable amount of funds for development projects in his native Dera Ismail Khan.

Malik Zafar Azam too has the background and experience to work as an effective leader of the opposition.

He has returned to the provincial assembly after some years by winning a seat from Karak district on the MMA ticket.

He defeated the strong PTI candidate, Malik Qasim Khan, who remained provincial minister in the previous PTI government, by 4,000 votes.

This is despite the fact that the PTI candidate for the National Assembly, Shahid Khattak defeated MMA’s Mir Zakim Khan by a margin of 50,000 votes.

Zafar Azam thrice in the past was elected MPA and served as a minister for public health and law. He once also remained the JUI-F parliamentary leader.

He is an old style politician, straight-talking and principled, having inherited politics from his father Malik Sher Azam Khan, a close political ally of Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan and Field Marshal Ayub Khan.