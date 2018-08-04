Police observe Martyrs Day today

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is observing Martyrs’ Day today to pay homage to the fallen cops.

The day is observed every year on August 4, which is the death anniversary of Safwat Ghayur, who at the time of his martyrdom was the additional inspector general of police and commandant of the Frontier Constabulary (FC).

The contingents of police and FC would present guard of honour at the grave of Safwat Ghayur at the University Town in Peshawar.

The guard of honour will also be presented at the graves of other fallen cops across the province.

The Quran Khwani will be held at mosques in the police lines for the departed souls.

Blood donation camps, awareness camps and walks were held all over the province on Friday to pay tributes to the brave policemen who were martyred in terrorist attacks, blasts and suicide bombings in recent years.

A walk was organised by the Crimes and Terrorism Journalists Forum outside the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Tahir, Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Fasihuddin and members of the CTJF participated in the walk to pay tributes to the martyred policemen.

The main function in connection with the Martyrs Day is being held today at the Nishtar Hall where caretaker Chief minister, retired Justice Dost Mohammad would be the chief guest.

The Martyrs Week started on Tuesday with meetings and functions in different parts of the province.

The police force would arrange a grand function on August 4 to pay homage to the martyrs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sacrificed the highest number of cops during the last 12 years.

Out of 1,698 policemen who have died since 1970, 1,304 were martyred since 2006.

The martyrs include two additional inspectors general of police, two deputy inspectors general, seven superintendents of police and 19 acting SPs or DSPs.

Almost 1,000 cops have been martyred in terrorist attacks, suicide bombings, ambushes and target killings since 2006. The KP Police was the frontline force against terrorists and criminals.

The worst year for the police in KP was 2009 when 207 policemen, including one SP, three DSPs, four inspectors, 18 sub-inspectors and 16 ASIs were martyred in terrorist attacks in the province.

Peshawar has lost the most cops in the last almost 13 years.

KOHAT: Police on Friday organised a rally in connection with the Police Martyrs Day.

The rally was originated from Peshawar Chowk and ended at Kutchehry Chowk, where the police had established Martyrs camp.

DIG Kohat Muhammad Ijaz on Friday donated blood at a camp jointly organised by Frontier Foundation and Fatimid foundation in Police Hospital.

CHARSADDA: Various programmes were organised to pay homage to the police martyrs to mark the Martyrs Day.

Quran Khwani was organised and collective payers were offered in the Police Lines.

A blood donation camp was also set up where police officials and cops donated blood.

Meanwhile, special payers were offered for the Police Martyrs in various mosques of the district on the appeal of police officials.

HANGU: Frontier Foundation held a blood transfusion camp to commemorate police martyrs day.

Various events were also held in different parts of the city in connection with the day.

Police officers and civilians donated blood in the transfusion camp as mark of respect and to remember the sacrifices of the police officers who lost their lives while performing their duties.