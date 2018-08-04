Dr Ghazna Khalid wants to serve motherland

PESHAWAR: Professor Dr Ghazna Khalid who has been nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the women reserved seats in the National Assembly has vowed to serve the motherland in the field of health, education and geopolitical strategy.

“I have the ambition to serve my motherland in the areas of my expertise and to help build a Naya Pakistan,” she told The News.

Dr Ghazna Khalid brings more than 20 years of experience of working with development organisations and international donor agencies to improve health, maternal and newborn health, and pregnancy outcomes in developing countries.

She had been an advisor on maternal and child health to the Department of Health KP. She also served as technical advisor to the Federal Ministry of National Health Regulations and Services in Islamabad.

Dr Ghazna Khalid has worked in remote areas of Waziristan and Bajaur. She wants the country’s first cancer facility exclusively for women set up at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar.

She is honorary consultant professor of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of Nowshera Medical College. She is visiting consultant of gynae oncology and urogynaecology at the HMC.

Dr Ghazna Khalid has had a good exposure of working with the international health and education seats of learning. She is a visiting senior lecturer at the Institute of Women’s

Health at University College London and visiting faculty professor at the Changing Childbirth Unit of American University of Beirut, Lebanon.

She is the founder and chief executive officer of the Friends of White Ribbon Alliance for South Asia which has a special emphasis on Pakistan.

Dr Ghazna Khalid has made efforts to improve maternal health in Pakistan and is a special envoy to UNHCR for health and education for Pakistan.

She has worked in the Maternal Mortality Campaign in the UK headed by Gordon Brown, the then prime minister and led the delegation to the G8 summit to advocate for women’s health.

Dr Ghazna Khalid is acknowledged for her contribution to women’s health internationally. She was awarded at the House of Lords in the UK for her services.

She holds a medical degree (MBBS) from Imperial College London and an MD Research Doctorate from the University College London, UK. She is a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (MRCOG) in London.