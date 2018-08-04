Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Driver shot dead

KHAR: Unidentified persons shot dead a cab driver and took away his taxi in Samsay area in Bajaur on Friday.

Sources said a group of people booked the taxi of Bakht Bacha, a resident of Khar tehsil, but on way in Samsay area they killed him and took away the vehicle. His body was recovered from a dry stream. The deceased taxi driver was stated to be an employee in Khar Civil Hospital and would drive taxi part-time.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar