Woman saved from committing suicide

NOWSHERA: A rickshaw driver prevented a woman from committing suicide along with three children.

The woman identified as Azra daughter of Sakhawat Gul told officials at the Nowshera Kalan Police Station that she was married to one Waseem.

She told the police that Waseem divorced her three years back and she was running from pillar to post to feed her children Halima, 7, Huzaifa, 6, Bakhtiar, 5. She said her father was also a poor man.

The woman said she took the rickshaw to jump into the Kabul River along with her three children to commit suicide.