Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman saved from committing suicide

NOWSHERA: A rickshaw driver prevented a woman from committing suicide along with three children.

The woman identified as Azra daughter of Sakhawat Gul told officials at the Nowshera Kalan Police Station that she was married to one Waseem.

She told the police that Waseem divorced her three years back and she was running from pillar to post to feed her children Halima, 7, Huzaifa, 6, Bakhtiar, 5. She said her father was also a poor man.

The woman said she took the rickshaw to jump into the Kabul River along with her three children to commit suicide.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar